Spain's ACS says it intends to buy Atlantia highway business

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish construction company ACS said on Wednesday it has an exclusive agreement with two investment funds, GIP and Brookfield, for the potential acquisition of a majority stake in the highway business of the Italian infrastructure company Atlantia.

It said in a statement it had not yet made a decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, shares in Atlantia surged almost 9% after Bloomberg News reported the company chaired by Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez, was weighing an offer for the Italian roads and airports group in which the Benetton family is a major investor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acs#Infrastructure#Construction Company#Brookfield#Spanish#Italian#Bloomberg News
insideevs.com

NIO EV Sales Reached Almost 10,000 In March 2022

After a slower month of February, NIO reports 9,985 electric car sales in March, which is. Last month, the Chinese manufacturer started customer deliveries of its fourth model, the ET7 flagship sedan. The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021 the company started sales also...
CARS
Reuters

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

April 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi (ROVI.MC) after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
