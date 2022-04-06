ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Raw oysters sold in 13 states linked to norovirus outbreak

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino, Michael Bartiromo
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAYsM_0f1QioPe00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning concerning potentially contaminated raw oysters that were sent to over a dozen states.

This week, the FDA announced that oysters harvested in parts of Baynes Sound in British Columbia, Canada, were possibly linked to a multi-state norovirus outbreak in the United States. The oysters were shipped to restaurants and retailers in at least 13 states, but possibly more “through further distribution” within the U.S. the FDA writes.

Restaurants or retail outlets in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington are being advised to dispose of, or return, any oysters harvested in the following locations:

  • Baynes Sound: #1407063, #1411206, #278737 in BC 14-8 and #1400036, in BC 14-15

The words “Baynes Sound” will also appear on tags. Further identifying information is available at the FDA’s website.

Restaurant operators and retailers are also being urged to sanitize any surfaces the oysters may have come into contact with.

Disney+ subscribers to get 25% discounts at Disney World resorts

As of April 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had received 91 reports of illnesses linked to the outbreak. It’s possible the actual number of illnesses is much higher, considering many people may not seek treatment. State and local health authorities are also not required to report cases to a national database.

The FDA’s ongoing investigation is working to determine where, exactly, the oysters were served or distributed based on interviews with those who became ill.

Norovirus is currently the most common cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., where it is responsible for approximately 20 million cases each year, the CDC estimates. It is largely contracted by ingesting contaminated food or water, or coming into contact with contaminated surfaces or other infected persons. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting, among others, potentially leading to dehydration. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience serious illness or death as a result of infection, although people of any age are still at risk, according to the CDC.

“Anyone who consumes raw shellfish is at risk of contracting norovirus,” the agency notes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

State employee pension buyout bill has passed, Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to an Illinois press release, Governor JB Pritzker made the following statement following the full passage of House Bill 4292, which adds two years to the state employee pension buyout program. “I want to applaud Representative Bob Morgan and Senator Rob Martwick for leading the effort to add an additional two […]
ILLINOIS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues warning to New Mexico onion importer linked to Salmonella outbreak

An import company in New Mexico is on notice from the FDA for not having food safety documents for a number of imported foods. The inspection was initiated because of an investigation of a multistate foodborne outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg illnesses linked to whole, fresh onions imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
DEMING, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
outbreaknewstoday.com

North Carolina: Norovirus cases reported at Fort Bragg

According to the Fort Bragg Paraglide Facebook page, there has been a small number of norovirus cases reported in the area (news reports state 2 cases). Since norovirus spreads quickly among children, Fort Bragg Schools and Child Development Centers have been notified of the concerns and to take extra precautions (hand washing).
FORT BRAGG, NC
foodsafetynews.com

Documents show ongoing problems at infant formula plant linked to outbreak

The FDA has released documents showing a pattern of problems with food safety practices at the infant formula production plant implicated in an outbreak of illnesses that includes two deaths. Form 483 documents from inspections in 2019, 2021 and 2022 of Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, MI, facility, show problems at the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Cdc#Norovirus#Wfla#Disney World
US News and World Report

State Officials Euthanize 85K Birds Amid Avian Flu Outbreak

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Saturday that the outbreaks occurred at farms in Charles Minx County in the southeastern portion of the state. The disease was found in turkeys at the facilities although other poultry in close contact with the turkeys were euthanized as well.
VERMILLION, SD
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
WEHT/WTVW

GFD: Street closures in effect due to downtown fire

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) posted on its Facebook page that there are numerous road closures in Greenville’s downtown area. GFD has requested that people please avoid this area as heavy equipment operators bring in equipment to remove the damaged structures from this morning’s multiple commercial structure fire. GFD notes that […]
GREENVILLE, KY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Guns Were Sold in Each State So Far This Year

The trend in gun sales began to change in 2021 compared to most other years in the past decade. Gun sales, using the FBI’s firearms background checks as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. This was down slightly from the record set in 2020 of 39,695,315. There are several theories explaining the sharp rise in […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy