Twitter has to be the wild west of the internet, it just has to be. Nowadays, the craze is all about TikTok, Facebook or Instagram reels, etc. We forget where our social media gossip headlines come from... the world of Twitter. Our focus these days isn't celebrities though, it's the people. The everyday man or woman who has 280 characters to express their minds with (yes, 280... I used to think it was 140 as well!).

IDAHO STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO