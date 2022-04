When I think back to the chaotic and intense period in 2016-17 when the Erie School District was fightingfor an increase in our state education funding, I’m reminded of the opening line from Charles Dickens’ "A Tale ofTwo Cities:" "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, ... .” Certainly, those were dark andtumultuous days when the realities of the district’s budget woes were finally coming to light, and theadministration was facing devastating cuts to programs and services. It was, at that point at least, the“worst of times.”

ERIE, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO