It is critical that LD 2013, "An Act Relating to Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances Contamination in the State" is passed. Young farm families need our immediate assistance! Many have had their entire lives thrown into turmoil when they found their farms, wells, and even blood have been contaminated after unknowingly acquiring farmland that was previously contaminated by a state-sponsored program. They had no role in proliferating this toxic debacle.

MAINE STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO