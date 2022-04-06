ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Dude Perfect trades irons for irreverence at the Masters

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The home of the Masters is making an effort to reach a younger generation of golfers as...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How much does it cost to attend The Masters?

The Masters is like the Super Bowl, World Series, or March Madness of golf. And it’s not just the dream of a golfer to attend as a player but fans dream of watching the game on the green as well. So how much does it cost to attend the...
AUGUSTA, GA
Idaho8.com

Masters Day 2: All eyes on Scheffler, wind as weekend looms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The weekend couldn’t come soon enough for players at the Masters. They really had only two choices as the sun began to set on Augusta National and the reality of their situation became clear. They could watch Scottie Scheffler roll in birdie putts and hope more of theirs go in, too. Or they could study the weather and hope the wind howls through the tall Georgia pines. Count Tiger Woods among the weather watchers.
AUGUSTA, GA
Idaho8.com

Masters anniversaries from Demaret to Nicklaus to Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — History at the Masters is more memorable than other majors because it’s the only one played at the same course every year. This year’s look back at key anniversaries features the two biggest names at Augusta National. It was 50 years ago this week that Jack Nicklaus won his fourth green jacket in 1972, the year he chased the Grand Slam. There are two anniversaries for Tiger Woods. Everyone talks about his record 12-shot win 25 years ago that created the first dose of Tigermania. It also was 20 years ago this week when he won back-to-back.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Augusta, GA
Sports
Idaho8.com

Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods struggled to a 6-over 78 during the third round of the Masters. That marks his worst score in 24 trips to Augusta National and leaves him well back of the leaders heading into the final round. Woods struggled with his putter, three-putting four times and four-putting the par-4 fifth hole. The 46-year-old’s limp on his surgically repaired right leg was far more noticeable than it was earlier in the tournament. Woods said he couldn’t get comfortable over the ball and nothing he tried seemed to work.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Dude Perfect#Sports Equipment#Youtube Stars#Ap Sports#Augusta National
WATE

Best Rowenta steam iron

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you want to look neat and polished, a steam iron makes it quick and easy to get rid of wrinkles or creases in your favorite clothes. If you want a top-of-the-line model, Rowenta steam irons are some of the best options on the market.
AMAZON
TheAtlantaVoice

Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The harsh cold and relentless wind. The lead late Saturday afternoon at the Masters. All the elements were there for Scottie Scheffler to start feeling the pressure of trying to win his first major at Augusta National. Scheffler never looked worried until the final hole, and then only briefly. His lead […] The post Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AUGUSTA, GA
Idaho8.com

Peña homers with parents watching, Astros thump Angels 13-6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit his first major league home run while his parents were being interviewed on the broadcast, Kyle Tucker went deep twice and the Houston Astros pounded the Los Angeles Angels 13-6. Houston homered six times in total, with Jose Altuve, Aledmys Díaz and Alex Bregman also connecting. It’s the 16th time Houston has had at least six homers in a game, and five of those have come since 2019. The Astros had 14 hits. Jared Walsh had three hits and drove in two for the Angels. Peña, Houston’s rookie replacement at shortstop after Carlos Correa signed with Minnesota, got his first big league hit with a single in the second inning.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Last Day: Embiid closing in history, NBA matchups to be set

Joel Embiid is about to make history. And a half-dozen first-round or play-in game matchups are set to be decided. The final day of the NBA season has no shortage of storylines. A new scoring champion will be crowned and, barring something crazy, Embiid will become the first international player to win that title. The Philadelphia big man from Cameroon would also be the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Marquez downplays win chances in return to Texas, starts 9th

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marc Marquez is back to racing after his latest bout with injuries and vision problems with shaken confidence and lowered expectations for the Grand Prix of the Americas. Marquez has dominated the Texas race for nearly a decade. But these are trying times for Spain’s six-time MotoGP champion as he confronts rare uncertainty on his Repsol Honda and even some fear of what could happen if he has another hard crash. Marquez missed the last two races after a crash cause double vision problems. He’ll start Sunday’s race from ninth. Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin starts on pole.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy