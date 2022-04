Sakura are gorgeous during the day, but these light-ups at parks and shrines prove they’re even better at night. The warmer season has finally arrived in Tokyo and the cherry blossoms are expected to start blooming at the end of March. When we think of hanami, we’re usually picturing a daytime picnic in the park, surrounded by flowers, but there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the pink blossoms in the evening, too. Many venues offer special illuminations and light-up events when the sakura trees are in full bloom.

