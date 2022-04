Ziath has chosen Analytica 2022 in Munich, Germany (21-24th June) to launch two new innovative sample management products - Handheld 3 and LUX. Designed for easy portability, the new Ziath Handheld 3 is a compact and powerful device for reading single 2D bar-coded tubes and editing or updating the sample information, adding extra details, or changing locations in a connected LIMS or database software directly from wherever you keep your samples. Connection by Wi-Fi allows the Handheld 3 to quickly update your inventory and can also give you an interactive picklist of tubes you need to withdraw from your store. LUX is a new portable whole rack barcode reader that scans and decodes a 96-well rack of 2D barcoded tubes in under a second and sends the data wirelessly straight to your laptop, tablet, or phone.

