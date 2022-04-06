RCLCO Opens Denver Office

CBD pioneer company calls 'Charlotte Figi Day' on April 7 a time to honor a young Colorado girl's legacy by giving to families most in need of support. DENVER, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - This week represents one decade since the seven Stanley brothers helped launch the CBD industry from Colorado. Per proclamation by Governor Jared Polis in 2020, following the unfortunate passing of Charlotte Figi, today is officially 'Charlotte Figi Day' in Colorado. Charlotte's Web Inc., the market leader in CBD products, today unveils its "Charlotte Figi Family Grant Program" as an annual initiative to honor the historic legacy of Charlotte, the little girl who suffered from seizures due to Dravet Syndrome, and her story that helped to change CBD access for millions around the world.
