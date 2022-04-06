Class War in San Francisco

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
FOX2Now

Ukrainian baby denied flight to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Ukrainian mother who fled from Kyiv with her 4-month-old baby was unable to board a flight to San Francisco International Airport because her baby did not have a travel visa and passport. Olha Korol and her infant son, Severyn Korotniuk, fled after the...
