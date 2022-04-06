ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Domestic flight prices up 40 percent since beginning of year

By Natalie Prieb, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwDDw_0f1QfRWg00

( The Hill ) — Domestic flight prices have increased 40 percent since the beginning of 2022 and are expected to rise an additional 10 percent next month.

Flight booking website Hopper said the price of a domestic round trip is averaging $330, a 7 percent jump above 2019 costs. International round trips are currently averaging $810, a 25 percent increase from the start of the year.

JetBlue bids $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, putting Frontier merger up in the air

The combination of high demand and rising fuel costs is largely driving the price hike for flights.

“A tremendous amount of demand [is] from travelers who have not been able to travel the last two spring and summer seasons,” Haley Berg, an economist at Hopper, told ABC News . “And the second factor is jet fuel. Jet fuel prices are also up 40% since the beginning of the year and up 75% since this time last year. Demand and higher jet fuel prices together are really driving overall domestic airfare up.”

Delta Air Lines, United and Southwest Airlines all announced last month that they would raise prices to cover the increase in fuel costs, with Delta saying it was looking at a 10 percent jump in airfare.

“We’ve not seen a stronger demand … in my career,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said.

The news comes after President Joe Biden placed a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports last month as part of his administration’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

One dead, one in custody in Shamokin homicide

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a bizarre homicide case in Central PA. Officials confirm with Eyewitness News a female victim was found dead inside this home on the 400 block of South Vine Street in Shamokin and 21-year-old Corey Quincy is now in custody. Shamokin […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
MarketRealist

With Prices Rising 7.9 Percent in a Year, Is Inflation Here to Stay?

Inflation was a major concern even before Russia invaded Ukraine, but new data is showing how the geopolitical turmoil is exacerbating the issue and shifting inflation predictions for 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for February 2022 — which includes the start of the...
BUSINESS
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Domestic Flight#Spirit Airlines#Delta Air Lines#Frontier#Abc News#United#Southwest Airlines#Russian
WBRE

Pa. lawmaker wants to ban Delta-8 ‘to protect people’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It can get you high, and right now it is legal in Pennsylvania. It’s called Delta-8 and can be made from hemp. Today a Pennsylvania lawmaker unveiled a plan to ban the product. “The point is really to protect people,” said Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks). Senator Schwank is a big proponent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police: 7 years sentence in drug trafficking conspiracy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man they say played a role in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy across NEPA. According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rudolph Ford, 33, of Olyphant, previously pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 350-500 grams of crystal methamphetamine and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dog left in Crossing Outlets, police search for owners

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police search for owners who they say left a dog tied to a post at the Crossings Outlets. The Pocono Township Police Department was called to the report of a dog found tied to a post at the Tannserville Crossing Outlets, without a collar on. Police are asking for any information […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WBRE

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

STACKER — The average U.S. gas price as of Monday tumbled six cents from last week, following President Biden’s release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA. Pennsylvania by the numbers: Current price: $4.28 Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%) Year […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Woman dies after ejected from vehicle in Columbia County

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coroner releases details on a crash that killed one woman after she was ejected from her vehicle. According to the Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Resse, police responded to the 300 blocks of Legion Road in Montour Township on Friday. Once officals arrived on the scene the coroner pronounced Paula Shymansky, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police find wanted man, two missing children found safe

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lock Haven say they were looking for a man and his two children that hadn’t been heard from since Tuesday. Officials tell Eyewitness News that Sean Michael Hendershot Jr was found with his children by police in Franklin Virginia. The two children were safe. Hendershot Jr did […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Rain causes issues on active roadway in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy rain from storms on Thursday has caused issues on an active roadway in Plains Township. Eyewitness News came upon a crew from PennDOT diverting water off North River Street around 7:00 p.m. in Plains Township. The roadway near Andy’s Diner was flooded due to the heavy rainfall. PennDOT […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man in Poconos defrauded $20K in loan scam

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say defrauded his victim out of $20,000.00 by asking him for a loan. Police say on April 5, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Henryville was approached by another man who asked him if […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Williamsport backstabbing teen arrested

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Williamsport City Police, a 17-year-old boy stabbed an man multiple times on Tuesday. Police have charged Damiyr Nathaniel Lee with multiple counts of assault, possessing an instrument of crime, endangering another and disorderly conduct. On Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Elmira […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two accused of stealing 12 champagne bottles from Wegmans

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help identifying two individuals accused of stealing 12 bottles of champagne from the Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on April 2 around 2:00 p.m., the persons pictured below entered the Wegmans on Highland Park Blvd. and allegedly stole 12 bottles of […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy