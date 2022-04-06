Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls AJ Lee & Trent Beretta Confusing Him About Pokemon in WWE Promo Class

Hey there people, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. In the wake of WrestleMania we’ve now got one champion (still two belts) in form of the Undisputed WWE Universal champion. So high on the agenda tonight will be determining the next challenger for UwU champion Roman Reigns. Charlotte Flair did what Charlotte Flair normally does, refuse to put someone over at the time when they should be put over, and retained the Smackdown women’s title so we’ll see if she’s moving on from Ronda Rousey or if that feud must continue. I’m betting it must continue. Shinsuke Nakamura will need something new to do now that Rick Boogs got injured (hopefully he recovers quickly), WWE might remember that Ricochet is the IC champion, and hopefully Drew McIntyre can finally move on from this Happy Corbin stuff. There is a Happy Talk segment set for tonight though, and there’s a decent chance Corbin and Madcap Moss split up as there has been some friction between them lately. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.

