WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls AJ Lee & Trent Beretta Confusing Him About Pokemon in WWE Promo Class

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– On the latest edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by AEW President & CEO Tony Khan. During the discussion, Prinze recalled a WWE promo class featuring former WWE Superstar AJ Lee and AEW star Trent Beretta where they did a repetition acting exercise where...

411mania.com

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
WWE News: Corey Graves’ Son Helped Create Carmella’s WrestleMania 38 Mask, WWE Now Highlights Veer Mahaan Finally Appearing on Raw

– Visual effects and makeup artist Jason Baker revealed on Twitter this week that WWE broadcaster Corey Graves’ son was actually the one who helped create the face mask for Carmella that she wore at WrestleMania 38. According to Baker, it was a collaborative effort between himself, effects legend Tom Savini, and Graves’ son.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
411mania.com

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Readies for New Episodes With Special Promo

Pokemon Journeys is hyping up its next wave of new episodes with a new promo! The newest iteration of the anime has been evolving at a much different pace than the series seen in the past as both Ash and Goh are now taking on some of their strongest opponents and challenges yet. With this series recently crossing over its 100 episode milestone, the anime is gearing up to raise the stakes even further for the main duo with a series of even bigger hurdles to overcome. Now fans have gotten a new idea as to what to expect in the coming weeks as it airs in Japan.
Lacey Evans Makes Return to WWE Smackdown In Vignette

Lacey Evans is back on Smackdown, making her return in a vignette on this week’s show. Friday’s episode saw Evans appear in a video talking about her difficult upbringing and how she’s refused to give up over the years, noting that nothing she’s been through makes her better than anyone else, but no one is better than her either.
Possible Spoiler on Major Name Attending This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is expected to be at tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The TV tapings are being held at the Fiserv Forum. It’s unknown if Cody will be appearing on TV or only working a dark match at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Nash Carter Reportedly Fired Over Photo Of Him Imitating Hitler

As we reported yesterday, WWE reportedly fired NXT tag team champion Nash Carter after several allegations of abuse made by his wife Kimber Lee. Lee also shared a photo of Carter imitating Hitler and doing a Nazi salute. WWE has yet to confirm Carter’s release. According to the latest...
Liv Morgan Shows Off Battle Scars After Last Night’s Smackdown

On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Liv Morgan managed to get the win over Sasha Banks with a small package. In a post on Twitter, Morgan showed off some battle wounds from the match, including a bruise on her face and a handprint on her shoulder. Morgan will team with Rhea Ripley against Banks and Naomi on Monday’s episode of RAW for the WWE tag team titles.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.08.22

Hey there people, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. In the wake of WrestleMania we’ve now got one champion (still two belts) in form of the Undisputed WWE Universal champion. So high on the agenda tonight will be determining the next challenger for UwU champion Roman Reigns. Charlotte Flair did what Charlotte Flair normally does, refuse to put someone over at the time when they should be put over, and retained the Smackdown women’s title so we’ll see if she’s moving on from Ronda Rousey or if that feud must continue. I’m betting it must continue. Shinsuke Nakamura will need something new to do now that Rick Boogs got injured (hopefully he recovers quickly), WWE might remember that Ricochet is the IC champion, and hopefully Drew McIntyre can finally move on from this Happy Corbin stuff. There is a Happy Talk segment set for tonight though, and there’s a decent chance Corbin and Madcap Moss split up as there has been some friction between them lately. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Notes on WWE SmackDown Stars Working Next Monday’s Raw

– As previously reported, Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns proclaimed on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown that it was time for The Usos to unify the WWE SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Championships and wants them to go to Raw to win the Raw tag team titles. According to The Little Caesars Arena website (h/t PWInsider), The Bloodline (Reigns and The Usos) will be appearing at Monday’s Raw TV taping, along with other SmackDown roster stars Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).
DETROIT, MI

