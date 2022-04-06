ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCTS driver credited with helping a woman and child escape domestic violence situation

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee Public Transit System (MCTS) bus operator is being commended for going above and beyond his duties one...

Comments / 17

Lanna Mama
3d ago

out of all the things our city has to work on. the above and beyond our city bus drivers do on a daily basis to help their fellow citizens in distress is outstanding. this is another time our fantastic staff has shown its pure professionalism and compassion during someone's time of need. thank you for being such phenomenal workers in your jobs and as good helping citizens.

Reply(2)
13
