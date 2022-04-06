ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Jose Quintana: Starting home opener

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Quintana will be included in the Pirates' Opening Day rotation and is slated to make his season debut Tuesday against the Cubs in Pittsburgh, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Quintana is the most accomplished pitcher in the Pirates'...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker’s honest reaction to Kenley Jansen’s forgettable Braves debut

New Atlanta Braves’ closer Kenley Jansen endured a rough start to his Braves career on Friday. Jansen entered a 7-3 game in the ninth inning. He went on to surrender three runs and almost blew the game. He was able to escape the jam with the lead and a Braves win, but the performance was not exactly what Atlanta was hoping to see from the former Dodgers star pitcher. Nonetheless, Braves manager Brian Snitker is not overly-concerned about Jansen’s underwhelming debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes base early

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels. Altuve delivered a largely unremarkable Opening Day line, as he struck out three times. However, he made the most of his lone time on base by recording his first steal of the season. This is notable given the decline in Altuve's stolen base attempts in recent seasons, coupled with his claim that he planned to run more in 2022. While Opening Day performances aren't always a sign of things to come, it certainly seems possible that Altuve will reach double-digit stolen bases this season for the first time since 2018.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Yankees Announce Major Decision On Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees and superstar right fielder Aaron Judge were unable to come to a contract extension agreement ahead of the 2022 MLB season. Before this afternoon’s Opening Day matchup against the Boston Red Sox, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the failed negotiations. “No extension with Judge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Not starting Saturday

Fletcher isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Fletcher went 1-for-7 with a triple and an RBI while starting in each of the first two games of the season. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Matt Duffy starts at second base Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday

Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres. Kelly went 0-for-7 with a run and two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the season. Jose Herrera will start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalling Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza has two minor-league options remaining, so he'll most likely head to Durham to begin his time with the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Heads to IL

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right knee. Clevinger will begin the season on the shelf, but manager Bob Melvin downplayed the pitcher's right knee injury earlier this week and suggested the compressed spring training schedule played a factor in the Padres' decision to hold him out of action in the first week and a half of the season. By opening the season on the IL, Clevinger will also be afforded additional time to ramp up as he makes his way back from November 2020 Tommy John surgery. Clevinger hasn't reported any setbacks with his elbow in spring training, but he could need a few starts to regain his usual velocity and command following his lengthy layoff from competitive action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Resting Saturday

Bregman will sit Saturday against the Angels. Bregman underwent wrist surgery in November but showed no ill effects in the first two games of the season, going 2-for-4 with a homer in both contests. He won't get the chance to keep that hot streak going in the third game of the year, with the Astros prioritizing managing his workload early in the season. Aledmys Diaz will take over at the hot corner.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Stuck in sixth spot

Tucker will bat sixth for the third straight game Saturday against the Angels. It looked as though Tucker could move up in the order this season after Carlos Correa left in free agency, but manager Dusty Baker seems very committed to keeping him in the sixth spot. Leaving him there Saturday seems particularly unusual, as regulars Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel are getting the night off. Rather than having Tucker move up into one of their spots, the Astros will instead bat Niko Goodrum third and Aledmys Diaz fifth. Tucker has already homered twice this season and can still provide plenty of value from the sixth spot, but Saturday's lineup suggests it will be harder than expected for him move into a prime position.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Odd man out Opening Day

Torres isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's Opening Day matchup against the Red Sox. It's not a major surprise, but the 25-year-old is nonetheless the odd man out in the Yankees infield after a significant reshuffling during the offseason. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop with DJ LeMahieu at second base and Josh Donaldson at the hot corner, leaving Torres to come off the bench against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. It remains to be seen exactly how much playing time Torres will receive after posting a .697 OPS last year, but for now he'll be starting the 2022 campaign on the bench.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

