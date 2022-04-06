Pirates' Jose Quintana: Starting home opener

Tucker will bat sixth for the third straight game Saturday against the Angels. It looked as though Tucker could move up in the order this season after Carlos Correa left in free agency, but manager Dusty Baker seems very committed to keeping him in the sixth spot. Leaving him there Saturday seems particularly unusual, as regulars Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel are getting the night off. Rather than having Tucker move up into one of their spots, the Astros will instead bat Niko Goodrum third and Aledmys Diaz fifth. Tucker has already homered twice this season and can still provide plenty of value from the sixth spot, but Saturday's lineup suggests it will be harder than expected for him move into a prime position.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO