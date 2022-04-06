ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Arkansas edge rusher enters Transfer Portal

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago

A former four-star defensive talent has re-opened his recruitment by entering the Transfer Portal.

Mataio Soli , a rising senior from Douglasville, Ga., has announced his plans to leave the Arkansas football program. He shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

Soli started in eleven games during his freshman season in 2019 at defensive end, but has seen his playing time decrease since the arrival of head coach Sam Pittman in 2020. In his freshman campaign, Soli recorded 19 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. Soli started one game in 2020 at Jack Linebacker against LSU, but appeared nine games.

His final season at Arkansas saw Soli appear in 12 games without a start. He recorded six total tackles with a tackle for loss.

Out of high school, Soli was a four-star rated defensive end. According to 247sports, Soli was the No. 20 defensive end in the nation, and the No. 34 overall prospect from the state of Georgia for the class of 2019. Soli chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and Clemson, among others.

