Quality Journalism for Critical Times One of my favorite things to do in Florida is paddling. Not the kind that they used to give us kids in school. (I got one in the second grade and then my folks gave me another when I got home. I tried to take the punishment like a good soldier but guess which one […] The post New Interstate 95 interchange hurts creek but benefits Florida governor’s buddy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO