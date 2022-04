ITHACA, N.Y.—It was another long meeting last night for the city of Ithaca Planning and Development Board. Nine projects were up for review or permitting, ranging from bed and breakfast to multi-story apartment towers, and nearly $200 million worth of development if it all comes to fruition, which is never a certainty. Four projects—Catherine Commons, the Chabad House Expansion, the Cornell Sprint Football Facility and the Special Permit at 228 Columbia Street—got the greenlight to pursue construction permits.

