Fairfield, CT

In the Suburbs: In a time of war and divisiveness, schools choose kindness

By Steven Gaynes
 2 days ago

Our charter schoolhas designated April as kindness month and I couldn’t be happier. With all that is going on in the world - a bloody war, ongoing divisiveness and so much anger - our month of friendliness, generosity and consideration seems to be just what we all need....

Fairfield, CT
