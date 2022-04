DAYTON, Tenn. — Before this week’s Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Matt Robertson made an important decision. After a tough start to his season, the second-year Elite Series pro from Kentucky came into this week determined to fish more to his strengths — and so far, the strategy has worked well as he’s climbed into the lead with a two-day total of 40 pounds, 5 ounces. He caught 21-13 on Day 1 to open in third place and added 18-8 Friday to move atop the leaderboard heading into Semifinal Saturday.

DAYTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO