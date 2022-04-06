ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Former NFL star accused of murder bonds out of jail

By CBS12 News Staff
cw34.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Travis Rudolph, the former star football player charged with murder, is free on bond. A judge on Wednesday set bond at $160,000 for Rudolph with a list of conditions. Rudolph must be on house arrest with the Palm Beach...

cw34.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Fatally Strangling Sister in Opa-locka

A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly confessed to fatally strangling his sister at her Opa-locka home, authorities said. Daniel Alonso-Perez, 66, was arrested Sunday on a second-degree murder charge, an arrest report said. According to the report, Alonso-Perez had gone to his sister's home in the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Florida State University#High School Football#La Fitness#The New York Giants
Complex

Baby Cino, 20-Year-Old Miami Rapper, Fatally Shot Moments After Release From Jail

A 20-year-old artist from the Miami area was fatally shot just moments after being released from jail. Baby Cino, the artist in question, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Per a report from the Miami Herald, Cino—whose real name was Timothy Starks—was picked up in a red Nissan. As the vehicle turned onto the Palmetto Expressway, it was hit with multiple gunshots, with both Starks and the driver (since identified as Dante Collins Banks) being struck.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Parkland shooter’s disturbing social media posts

PARKLAND, Fla. – The sentencing phase for confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is set to begin this week. Cruz pled guilty in October of last year to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured. A jury will...
PARKLAND, FL
WPBF News 25

22-year-old woman killed in Boca Raton boating incident

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy