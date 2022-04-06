ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Aly & AJ headline Seton Hall’s first spring concert since the pandemic

thesetonian.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAly & AJ and GrooveBoston performed at ONWARD, Seton Hall’s first spring concert since 2019, on March 25. Originally, the lineup consisted of both Tai Verdes and Aly & AJ. Verdes is best known for “A-O-K,” which went viral on TikTok and has over 196 million streams on Spotify. Aly &...

www.thesetonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift Is Graduating From NYU and Becoming a Doctor

That's Dr. Taylor Swift to you! The New York University (NYU) is awarding the "All Too Well" singer a well-deserved honorary doctorate. The songstress is set to get passed a diploma, a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and toss her cap when she addresses the university's class of 2022 on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, according to a press release from NYU.
COLLEGES
AOL Corp

The show sadly stops for 'American Idol' darling Kelsie Dolin: 'You've already won the competition'

Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Greenfield
Person
Olivia O'brien
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Watch Bob Weir and Tyler Childers Cover Merle Haggard’s ‘Mama Tried’ at All-Star New York Gig

Click here to read the full article. Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros played two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York this weekend, bringing out an all-star list of guest performers that included Tyler Childers, John Mayer, Brittney Spencer, and bassist Ron Carter to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Weir’s album Ace. For one of Childers’ appearances, the Kentucky singer-songwriter sang Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” which the Grateful Dead performed often on tour. Childers and Weir start the song off with their guitars, Childers handling the fingerstyle figure that opens it and Weir peeling off the song’s signature...
MUSIC
Fun 104.3

Prince’s 1985 ‘Live’ Album Gets First-Ever Vinyl Release

Prince and the Revolution's Live concert film will receive a vinyl, CD and Blu-ray release for the first time. Prince and The Revolution: Live will arrive on June 3. It's available for preorder on the late artist's website in the aforementioned formats, as well as a collector's edition that includes three 150-gram LPs (purple, red and gold vinyl), two CDs, a Blu-ray video, a 44-page photo book, new liner notes and a poster.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aly Aj#Mathematics#Concert#Performing#Tiktok#Spotify#Disney Channel
Kerrang

Rammstein to premiere new single Zick Zack on Thursday

Remember when we reported last Friday (which was April Fool's Day, so that might have been a clue…) that Rammstein had invested in the Zick Zack beauty clinic? Well, it turns out it's a new single from the band – and not only did they go all-out with promotion, but it looks like they've gotten some wild makeovers for the whole thing, too.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Eric Johnson announces two new albums, shares both lead singles, Soundtrack Life and Yesterday Meets Today

Guitar virtuoso Eric Johnson has announced not one but two new albums, The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today, which will both arrive in their entirety on July 29. Released via Blue Élan Records – the label he’s just partnered with – both albums will serve up 18 new tracks conceived by the electric guitar legend, who has ushered in the monumental news by sharing both records’ lead singles.
MUSIC
People

The Rock Hall's Immersive New Beatles Exhibit 'Get Back to Let It Be' Transports Fans to January 1969

Over the last six months, Beatles fans have been treated to a bumper crop of projects culled from the January 1969 sessions for what became Let It Be, the group's misunderstood swan song. Whether intentional or incidental, the multimedia rollout from the most documented period in the Beatles' history had the peculiar effect of not only humanizing the most famous rock band on the planet, but making them seem eerily present, almost as if the Fab Four themselves were slowly materializing via one sensory input at a time.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy