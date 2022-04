In brief: You might think that Meta has abandoned its plans for digital currency following the major flop that was Facebook's 'Libra' (renamed to Diem), an ill-fated cryptocurrency that officially met its demise earlier this year. However, quite the opposite is true: it looks like Meta still believes in the potential for digital currencies and is already planning a host of new offerings in this area, though none of them seem to be using blockchain tech.

