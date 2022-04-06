Would you build a rec center like this?

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River resident has filed a lawsuit against the city over its use of money from a sales tax referendum passed in 2019 for the construction of a recreation center. William Dettmers, a long-time critic of the project, filed suit March 18 in Edwardsville seeking a court ruling prohibiting Wood River from using revenue from the sales tax to build a recreation center. The issue has been a divisive one and included passage of an advisory referendum placed on the November 2020 ballot by citizens to "save the Roundhouse" and "suspend capital spending" on the project. Controversy over the recreation center was also considered a major issues in the 2021 election that cost former Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire her seat.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO