Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich "could face sanctions," despite his claims of being a peace-broker between Ukraine and Russia. Abramovich, the highest profile oligarch in the West, has been sanctioned by the U.K., European Union and Canada. But questions have swirled around why the U.S. has been slow to act. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky advised President Biden to hold off sanctioning Abramovich, who he said could act as a go-between with Russia to negotiate peace, according to The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO