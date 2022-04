MILWAUKEE - Presale signups have begun for "Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience," which will open at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee this fall. A news release says "Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" gives guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of the leading figure of Impressionism: Claude Monet. After entering the Garden Gallery, the Prism transports visitors into the biggest feature area of the exhibit. Guests will freely roam the immersive Infinity Room to absorb the artist’s bright and colorful paintings.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO