Search continues for Jasmine Moody after disappearance while visiting friend in Detroit in 2014

By Amber Ainsworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman is still missing more than eight years after she disappeared in Detroit. Jasmine Moody was 19 when she was last seen in the 3000 block of Baldwin,...

Police: Woman dies while rescuing friend who fell into Detroit River

DETROIT – Police say that a woman died early Friday morning while rescuing another woman who fell into the Detroit River. According to Detroit police, at about 3:45 a.m. on March 18, a woman fell into the Detroit River near Alfred Brush Ford Park, off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street. The woman went to stand up, and then slipped and fell into the river, officials said.
NPSO continues investigation into man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The search continues for a missing Natchitoches man, who police say mysteriously disappeared on February 13. On Wednesday, March 17, over 30 law enforcement officers from Natchitoches and Sabine sheriff’s offices searched for clues on and information on Steven Burkett, 49. Detectives also searched two homes near Marthaville, La. This is where the friend who reported him missing says he was last seen.
Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
Life sentence dropped for man who killed young engineer for his car at 16

At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
Police Are Asking For Help Finding Two Missing Owosso Girls

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two little girls that were taken from their home in Owosso. It's believed that the two girls were taken by their father and could be headed toward Tennessee. According to MLive, Ayverie and Rosie Burford, 3 and 2 years old, respectively,...
Two shootings reported overnight in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings in Saginaw. The first shooting was reported about 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, in the 700 block of Dearborn Street on the city’s West Side. The second incident occurred about 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Scofield Drive on the city’s East Side.
Morning 4: Police find woman’s body on I-696 near I-275 ramp -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found unresponsive on I-696 in Novi, police say. Lanes on I-696 were closed in the Farmington Hills/Novi area early Wednesday morning following...

