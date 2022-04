The Sheridan County YMCA is looking for young men and women that can be strong role models for young eager campers this summer season. Resident camp counseling comes with many benefits. Outside of having a job that affords someone time in the Bighorn Mountains while earning a paycheck, the position is a strong addition to any resume, create new friendships that can last a lifetime with fellow counselors, the chance to build on leadership skills, an opportunity to unplug and it’s a summer job that really makes an impact in the lives of children.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO