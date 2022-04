If you are devoted University of Montana Lady Griz basketball fans, being pioneer diners should appeal to you. Now, we don't mean an authentic pioneer dinner, fashioned from cookbooks of the early west. We mean it's an opportunity for you to be the first fans at the table, as the Lady Griz, for the very first time, are opening their end-of-year banquet to the public. Seating will be somewhat limited, though.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO