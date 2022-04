MANISTEE — Hearst Newspapers, including the Manistee News Advocate, received 49 awards in the Michigan Press Association's 2021 Better Newspaper Contest. The Manistee News Advocate was nominated for Newspaper of the Year in Class D, daily newspapers with circulation of 5,000 and under. Greenville Daily News took first place....

MANISTEE, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO