Celebrities

Take a Tour of Brooke Shields’ $7.4 Million Pacific Palisades Home (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
 1 day ago
Brooke Shields recently sold her $7.4 million home of 25 years in the Pacific Palisades, Calif. Shields has been in front of the camera since she was only 11 months old,...

B100

Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)

Bruce Willis' former Turks and Caicos estate has been listed for sale at $37.5 million. The massive estate is where the actor got married and renewed his vows. Willis purchased the estate, which is located on Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, in 2000 and wrapped up building the compound in 2004, according to the New York Post. The home is where countless memories were made and has too many amenities to possibly list, including four pools and over 1,000 feet of its very own beach.
REAL ESTATE
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
E! News

Step Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $57.5 Million L.A. Home

"Moves Like Jagger" singer Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are, well, moving. But you can still peek inside their soon-to-be former Los Angeles home. The couple, parents of two daughters, last week listed their Pacific Palisades estate for $57.5 million, property records show. Three structures make up the 3-acre property, which the couple bought from Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2018 for almost $32 million and later remodeled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
MALIBU, CA
State
California State
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Former Family Home Is Up For Sale — See Inside the $57.5M Palisades Estate

Some of our favorite Hollywood homes are the ones with a celebrity pedigree because if these walls could talk, they would have some juicy stories. This $57.5 million Pacific Palisades estate spread out over three acres, three structures, and 16,000 square feet has a glamorous history. It’s currently owned by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who just put it on the market, but the former residents were none other than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. (And going further back in time, Hollywood legend Gregory Peck owned the property, too.)
REAL ESTATE
Brooke Shields
Person
Bruce Willis
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Full Hollywood Glam for 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrived at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards ready to win! The actress, who is nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stunned as she hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban. Kidman, 54, dazzled in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Soon Call a 17-Bathroom Mansion Home

When it comes to relationship milestones, moving in with a significant other is perhaps second only to getting hitched. There’s a reason why some psychologists have likened shopping for a shared living space at Ikea to a relationship death trap: The chances that you and your partner will be in 100 percent agreement with each and every design decision are slim to none. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been down this road before, and it’s a good thing their rekindled romance is by all accounts going swimmingly because boy, do they have decisions to make now that they’re going down it again. TMZ reports that the pair is in escrow for a roughly $55 million mansion on a 20,000-square-foot estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property, which is surrounded by woods, comes complete with 10 bedrooms, four kitchens, a wine cellar, an at-home movie theater, and an infinity pool. Oh, and it’s also overflowing with bathrooms. How many, you might ask? No less than 17.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Top L.A. Attorney Mike Emrani Believes Alec Baldwin Should Have 'Stayed Quiet' Following 'Rust' Shooting, Dubs ABC Sit-Down A 'Mistake'

Alec Baldwin may have made the wrong move by sitting down with ABC to discuss the tragic Rust shooting. Top Los Angeles based attorney Mike Emrani exclusively spoke to OK! to break down the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 when the actor, 63, allegedly fired a prop gun that was accidentally loaded with live rounds of ammunition during filming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, who turns 64 on April 3, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting skills that have kept him working for so long,...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 WCYY

John Travolta Puts His Dazzling Mansion in Maine Back on the Market

In February 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing.
ISLESBORO, ME
Entertainment
Celebrities
SheKnows

Salma Hayek Confirmed She Still Smokes Cigarettes With This Recent Peek at Her BAFTAs Prep

Click here to read the full article. In an era gone by in Hollywood, it was typical to see a Hollywood celebrity smoking in paparazzi photos, at award shows and even on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson. Those days are long gone as smoking went out of vogue and people clued into the health issues associated with the habit, but there’s one star who isn’t hiding it from her fans: Salma Hayek. In a surprising Instagram post, the House of Gucci star clearly showed off her cigarette while her glam squad got her ready for the BAFTA Awards last weekend....
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Katharine McPhee Is Selling Her Hollywood Hills Home for Nearly $2.7 Million: Go Inside

Watch: Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer. It looks like Katharine McPhee is hoping to make a smash on the real estate market. The 38-year-old singer-actress, who shares 13-month-old son Rennie with husband David Foster, has listed her four-bedroom, four-bathroom home nestled in the Hollywood Hills for $2.675 million, E! News has learned. Standing at 3,527 square feet, the stunning Spanish-style residence is being sold as a turnkey property—meaning that they next buyer can immediately move in and kick back in the immaculately renovated manor.
REAL ESTATE
