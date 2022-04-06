ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

No. 17 women’s tennis beats Cavaliers

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 2 days ago
NEWBERRY — The No. 17 Newberry College women’s tennis team (17-3, 4-3 SAC) earned a 7-0 victory over the visiting Cavaliers of UVA Wise on Friday, April 1.

“I am really pleased with how we came out and took care of business,” said Head Coach Mark Gardiner.

The Wolves got off to a hot start in doubles play with Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) were able to strike first with a 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles. The pairing of Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Rebecca Gibbons (Rock Hill) teamed up for a 6-0 win at the No. 3 doubles position to secure the doubles point. However, the No. 1 doubles match went down to the wire. Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) went blow for blow with their opponents, but despite their strong efforts, they ultimately fell in a tiebreaker.

Newberry was able to hit the ground running in singles play as Griffiths and Harfield each earned 6-1, 6-0 victories at the No. 3 and No. 5 singles positions, respectively. Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) then clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles. Castaneda got off to a slow start by going down by as much as 5-0, but then she sprang to life, winning the next three games to seize the momentum. She ultimately dropped the first set, but the momentum carried over as she was able to earn a 3-6, 6-3 [10-8] come-from-behind victory at the top singles position. Singh and Gibbons would then complete the 7-0 sweep of the Cavaliers with impressive wins of 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-0, respectively.

Newberry Observer

Wolves fall to Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The Newberry College (27-7) baseball team dropped a 12-6 decision to the Bobcats of Georgia College on March 30. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) was perfect at the plate on the day, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) also notched a pair. Overall, the Wolves scattered 10 hits in the contest while only leaving five runners on the bags.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Plumer’s six assists lead Wolves past Converse

SPARTANBURG — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-2, 4-1 SAC) earned a dominant 19-2 victory on the road against the Converse Valkyries April 2. A career-high, six-assist performance from Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) secured the double-digit win. The Wolves hit the ground running as Adriana Hart...
CONVERSE, SC
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Baseball: Transfers, first-years, offense buoyed by work in weight room

Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor found an ace and two key relievers in the offseason on the transfer portal. “We’ve had a nice influx of guys that have helped us on the mound, and we needed it. We lost a lot from last year, and they’ve done a tremendous job,” O’Connor said in an interview this week on the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Muncy ups week's strikeout count to 46

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A whirlwind tournament continued for Thomas Walker pitcher Eden Muncy. On the heels of Monday’s perfect game in which she fanned 21 of 21 batters, the sophomore ace struck out 25 on Tuesday in the Grand Strand Softball Classic. The Lady Pioneers edged Kentucky’s...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

