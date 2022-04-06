No. 17 women’s tennis beats Cavaliers

NEWBERRY — The No. 17 Newberry College women’s tennis team (17-3, 4-3 SAC) earned a 7-0 victory over the visiting Cavaliers of UVA Wise on Friday, April 1.

“I am really pleased with how we came out and took care of business,” said Head Coach Mark Gardiner.

The Wolves got off to a hot start in doubles play with Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) were able to strike first with a 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles. The pairing of Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Rebecca Gibbons (Rock Hill) teamed up for a 6-0 win at the No. 3 doubles position to secure the doubles point. However, the No. 1 doubles match went down to the wire. Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) went blow for blow with their opponents, but despite their strong efforts, they ultimately fell in a tiebreaker.

Newberry was able to hit the ground running in singles play as Griffiths and Harfield each earned 6-1, 6-0 victories at the No. 3 and No. 5 singles positions, respectively. Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) then clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles. Castaneda got off to a slow start by going down by as much as 5-0, but then she sprang to life, winning the next three games to seize the momentum. She ultimately dropped the first set, but the momentum carried over as she was able to earn a 3-6, 6-3 [10-8] come-from-behind victory at the top singles position. Singh and Gibbons would then complete the 7-0 sweep of the Cavaliers with impressive wins of 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-0, respectively.