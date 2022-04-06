ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 Wolves fall to no. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne

 3 days ago
File Photo

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team suffered their second loss in conference play as they fell to 15th ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 14-10 on March 30. With the loss, Newberry drops to 7-4 (3-2 SAC).

Newberry entered Wednesday’s match looking to get their first win over LR in program history. Things started off rocky for the Wolves though, as they found themselves down 3-0 just four minutes into the contest. Sophomore Baker Westmoreland got on the board first for Newberry, followed by two scores from junior Curtis Bukta which were both assisted by sophomore Miles Jones. Bukta’s two goals were able to send the Wolves into the second quarter deadlocked at 3-3.

LR opened the second quarter with two-straight goals before Westmoreland responded with his second goal of the day to cut the deficit down to one, 5-4. Senior Zachary Sunderland knotted the score at five on an assist from sophomore Zach Thompson. LR responded four minutes later but junior Brock Strong quickly knotted the score once again at 6-6. The Bears closed the first half with another goal to head into the halftime break with one-point advantage.

The second half kicked off with two unanswered goals from LR to make their lead 9-6. Westmoreland secured his eighth hat trick of the season midway through the third quarter as he scored Newberry’s only goal of the quarter to head into the fourth down, 11-7.

Bukta and Westmoreland combined for three goals in the fourth quarter but LR matched that total to maintain the lead and secure the 14-10 win over Newberry.

Despite the loss, Newberry won the ground ball battle, 29-23, and won 15 out of 23 faceoffs.

