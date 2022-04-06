ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $5.73 to $96.23 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $5.57 to $101.07 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 11 cents to $3.05 a gallon. May heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.35 a gallon. May natural gas was unchanged at $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $4.40 to $1,923.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 7 cents to $24.46 an ounce and May copper fell 6 cents to $4.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.78 Japanese yen from 123.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.0900 from $1.0905.

FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

