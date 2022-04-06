True Thompson Got Into Khloé Kardashian's Makeup, and Results Are Chaotically Cute

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO