The Best Tablets for Taking Notes for School and Work (Plus the Best Deals Right Now)

While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.

If you’re debating which note-taking tablet with stylus compatibility is right for you, consider whether you’re also using it for reading , web browsing, checking emails, watching videos and playing games in addition to writing, compiling lists or drawing. Generally speaking, a good tablet for multitasking should have at least three gigabytes (GB) of memory (RAM) and 128GB of storage so you can play content, download files and create documents. Many devices also allow you to expand storage with an SD or microSD card, and today’s tech means you’ll also get decent front and back cameras for quickly snapping photos (like that whiteboard before it’s erased) and video calling.

Another factor to consider is security. Most devices now have secure authentication such as facial or fingerprint recognition in addition to a standard passcode, so your notes, files, email and other content stay safe if you ever lose your device. Seamless cloud backup is also important for the same reason.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best tablets for note-taking at school or work, from the latest Apple and Microsoft releases to options for Android users. All of our selections are compatible with stylus pens and equipped with the above-recommended specs, and they’re also available in other options (say, more or less memory or storage) to adapt to your needs or budget and are compatible with most note-taking apps such as GoodNotes, Microsoft OneNote, Notability, Apple Notes and others.

And right now, all of the top note-taking tablets on our list are on sale, including Apple’s colorful new 2022 iPad , iPad Air and the iPad Pro ; Samsung’s Galaxy Tab devices ; and Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 9 . Check out our top productivity-friendly picks below, many of which make a great gift for students, gamers and techies.

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes at a Glance

1. 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 128 GB

BEST OVERALL

Screen size 12.9 inches (also available in 11-inch size )

12.9 inches (also available in 11-inch size ) Dimensions 0.25 x 8.46 x 11.05 inches

0.25 x 8.46 x 11.05 inches Refresh rate 120Hz

120Hz Operating system iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 CPU & GPU Apple M2 8-core CPU chip with 10-core GPU and Neural Engine

Apple M2 8-core CPU chip with 10-core GPU and Neural Engine Memory 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage 128 GB (also available in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB)

128 GB (also available in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB) Cameras 12MP wide rear / 10MP ultra-wide front / LiDAR scanner

12MP wide rear / 10MP ultra-wide front / LiDAR scanner Security FaceID

FaceID Battery life Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Port 1 USB-C with support for Thunderbolt and USB 4

1 USB-C with support for Thunderbolt and USB 4 Wi-Fi 5G and 6E

5G and 6E Weight 1.5 pounds

AMAZON DEAL: 2022 Apple 12.9-in. iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB , $999 (reg. $1,099)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS (from $1,100): Apple | Amazon | Best Buy | Target

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line device that can handle note-taking and then some, Apple’s M2 chip-equipped 2022 iPad Pro is the company’s fastest, most powerful tablet to date. It’s ideal for busy college students, professionals, on-the-go video editors and anyone else who wants an exceptional and portable experience for taking notes, gaming, video editing and watching content, all in one device.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features 5G and 6E connectivity and a vibrant Liquid Retina display with XDR for color-faithful viewing , while 12MP cameras and a LiDAR scanner (which can “mesh” objects and spaces) let you take visual notes or stunning HDR photos alike. The device’s True Tone (which adapts to your lighting), adaptive ProMotion refresh rate and next-level contrast ratio combine to perform for moviegoers, gamers, graphic designers and video editors.

When paired with the second-generation Apple Pencil ($129), Magic Keyboard ($340) or Smart Keyboard Folio ($190, reg. $199), the sixth-gen iPad Pro is one of the best large-screen tablets for taking notes without any lag. It’s also among the slimmest at just .25 inches thick, 11 inches tall and 8.46 inches wide.

The tech giant’s built-in Notes app can recognize and index your handwriting, making it easier to search what you’ve jotted down. What’s great is you can also tap on your iPad’s lock screen with the Pencil to start taking notes without unlocking the device, and you can save it all on iCloud for seamless access across all of your Apple devices.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablet

BEST FOR ANDROID USERS

Screen size 11-in. LCD; S8+ 12.4-in. OLED; S8 Ultra 14.6-in. OLED

11-in. LCD; S8+ 12.4-in. OLED; S8 Ultra 14.6-in. OLED Dimensions 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches

10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches Refresh rate 120Hz

120Hz Operating system Android 10

Android 10 CPU & GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon8 Gen 1 Octa Core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon8 Gen 1 Octa Core processor Memory 6GB or 8GB

6GB or 8GB Storage 128 GB, 256GB or 512GB; SD card slot expandable up to 1 TB

128 GB, 256GB or 512GB; SD card slot expandable up to 1 TB Cameras Wide 13MP and ultra-wide 5 MP rear / 8 MP front

Wide 13MP and ultra-wide 5 MP rear / 8 MP front Security Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Battery life Up to 15 hours

Up to 15 hours Port USB-C

USB-C Wi-Fi 6E

6E Weight 1.1 pounds

AMAZON DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB and Wi-Fi , $699 (reg. $900 and up)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS (from $570, reg. $700 and up): Samsung | Amazon | Best Buy

Although Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 is also a great option, the 11-in. Galaxy Tab S8 (on sale for 22 percent off at Amazon) is one of the best tablets for Android users who want a display and speed that rivals the iPad. If you want maximum scren quality and size, the tablet is available with an OLED display in the 12.4-inch S8+ (on sale starting at $699 on Amazon) or the 14.6-inch S8 Ultra (from $500 at Samsung during Cyber Week).

Students, gamers and movie lovers alike can thank the 120Hz refresh rate and the incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that handles multitasking with ease. The impressive battery life, DeX (which lets users turn the tablet into a desktop with mouse, keyboard and monitor integration), Microsoft 365 and speedy Wi-Fi 6E compatibility round out this powerful device with productivity in mind.

The S8 tablet comes with the redesigned S Pen, which now has nine-millisecond latency for quick responsiveness, so you can take notes right after unboxing. The Samsung Note app lets you convert your handwriting into searchable text, sync your notes and voice recordings, manage all of your pages and organize files. You can use the included stylus to control presentations, and your files and content can be synced with other compatible Samsung devices.

If you prefer the functionality of a laptop without the extra weight, the tablet can be expanded with Samsung’s Bluetooth book cover keyboard also acts as a screen protector. For entertainment, the tablet boasts an edge-to-edge display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers for a cinematic viewing experience on the go.

3. 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT NOTE-TAKING TABLET

Screen size 10.9-in. Liquid Retina

10.9-in. Liquid Retina Max resolution 1640×2360

1640×2360 Refresh rate 120Hz

120Hz Dimensions 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches

9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches Operating system iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 CPU & GPU Apple M1 8-core chip, 8-core GPU and Neural Engine

Apple M1 8-core chip, 8-core GPU and Neural Engine Memory 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage 64GB or 256 GB

64GB or 256 GB Cameras 12MP wide rear / 12MP ultra-wide front with Center Stage

12MP wide rear / 12MP ultra-wide front with Center Stage Security Touch ID

Touch ID Battery life Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Port 1 USB-C

1 USB-C Wi-Fi 5G, 6

5G, 6 Weight 1 pound

AMAZON DEAL: 2022 Apple iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 64GB , $559 (reg. $599)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Apple | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

One of the newest devices in Apple’s lineup, the 2022 Apple iPad Air weighs in at just one pound, making it among the best lightweight tablets for taking notes. The fifth-gen model works with the second-gen Pencil , which offers a responsive writing and drawing experience. Powered by an M1 8-core CPU chip and Neural Engine (which promises up to 60 percent faster performance), the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen has a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it a breeze to quickly jot down notes or doodle without any lag. If you prefer to type, you can connect the Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to turn the tablet into a laptop.

Like the iPad Pro, expect easy cross-device access to your documents on iCloud, convenient handwriting indexing on the Notes app, and compatibility with many other note-taking apps that let you add photos, links and more to your docs. Select colorways and storage options are on sale starting at nine percent off for the 128GB model.

4. 2022 Apple iPad

BEST BUDGET APPLE TABLET

Screen 10.9-in. Liquid Retina

10.9-in. Liquid Retina Max resolution 2360×1640

2360×1640 Refresh rate 60Hz

60Hz Dimensions 9.79 x 7 x 0.28 inches

9.79 x 7 x 0.28 inches Operating system iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 CPU & GPU A14 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU with Neural Engine

A14 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU with Neural Engine Memory 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Storage 64GB or 256GB

64GB or 256GB Cameras 12MP wide rear / 12MP landscape ultra-wide front with Center Stage / LiDAR scanner

12MP wide rear / 12MP landscape ultra-wide front with Center Stage / LiDAR scanner Security Touch ID

Touch ID Battery life All day; varies by use

All day; varies by use Port 1 USB-C

1 USB-C Wi-Fi 5G and 6

5G and 6 Weight 1.05 pounds

AMAZON DEAL: 2022 Apple iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB , from $419 (reg. $449)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS (from $419, reg. $449): Apple | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

There are plenty of cheap tablets for note-taking that offer basic functionality, but Apple’s 2022 iPad (from $449; select colorways on sale at Amazon) offers a major upgrade with a new A14 Bionic chip, larger screen, longer battery life, better cameras and more. The 10th-gen tablet is 20 percent faster than the 2021 model, allowing users to seamlessly switch between taking notes, browsing the web or playing games. Apple also swapped the Lightning connector for the industry standard USB-C, and the graphics boast a 10 percent improvement over last year’s device.

The 10.9-in. screen features Apple’s TrueTone technology (which automatically adjusts to the color temperature of the room), making it easier on your eyes whether you’re taking notes in a giant lecture hall or outdoors. It also has a new and improved rear 12MP camera that takes better photos in low-light settings compared to its predecessor (which had an 8MP rear camera), so you can easily take clear visual notes.

The 2022 iPad pairs with the first-gen Apple Pencil ($95) and the new Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) so you can write down your thoughts on the Scribble note-taking app, mark up PDFs and screenshots, highlight items, convert your handwriting into text, sketch illustrations and design logos. If you plan on catching up on your favorite movies and TV shows, the Liquid Retina display promises vibrant details and colors, and the tablet weighs about one pound, making it a travel-friendly option for mobile entertainment.

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Tablet

BEST TABLET FOR PC USERS

Screen 13-in. PixelSense

13-in. PixelSense Max resolution 2880×1920

2880×1920 Refresh rate 120Hz

120Hz Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches

11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches Operating system Windows 11

Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i5 or i7; Microsoft SQ 3 (5G model)

Intel Core i5 or i7; Microsoft SQ 3 (5G model) GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB or 16GB

8GB or 16GB Storage 128GB, 25GB, 512GB or 1TB; microSD card slot expandable up to 2TB

128GB, 25GB, 512GB or 1TB; microSD card slot expandable up to 2TB Cameras 10MP rear with 4K / 5MP front

10MP rear with 4K / 5MP front Security Face ID

Face ID Battery life Up to 19 hours

Up to 19 hours Port 2 x Thunderbolt or 2 x USB-C (5G model)

2 x Thunderbolt or 2 x USB-C (5G model) Wi-Fi 6E or 5G options

6E or 5G options Weight 1.94 pounds and up

AMAZON DEAL: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i7 and 16GB RAM/256TB SSD , $1,085 (reg. $1,600)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS (from $900): Microsoft | A m azon | Best Buy | Target | Walmart (i5, 8GB/128GB bundle)

Though Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is still a worthy laptop-to-tablet contender, the recently released Surface Pro 9 tablet ($900 and up) is ideal for those who want the latest and greatest from the company. It comes in Intel/Wi-Fi or 5G options: the Wi-Fi models are available with 12th gen Intel Core i5 or the Intel Evo i5 or i7 processor and up to 15 hours of battery life, while the 5G option features the Microsoft SQ 3 with Neural Processing Unit and a battery that lasts up to 19 hours.

The standard Pro 9 is great for anyone who wants to multi-task, create documents and take notes via pen, camera or voice. The i5 CPUs are a good option for those who want versatility on a budget, while the more powerful i7 processor is ideal for users who want to play casual games or edit photos and videos. Gamers, editors and photographers will want to go with the 5G option, which supports cloud gaming, offers fast file transfers and charging via USB-C and features AI-enhanced camera effects.

Note-takers will get a pen-to-paper-like experience when they pair the tablet with the Slim Pen 2 (on sale for $97, reg. 130; sold separately), while the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (on sale for $238 and bundled with the stylus) gives the device the functionality of a laptop, especially when the built-in Kickstand is in use. The tablet can also be connected to external GPUs and 4K monitors.

It’s worth noting that the extra cost of accessories puts the tablet at essentially the same price as a traditional laptop, but with touchscreen capabilities. For note-takers and multi-taskers on a budget, the Surface Pro 7 (on sale for $615, reg. $899) or the Surface Pro 8 might be more appealing options that still delivers powerful performance and portability.

6. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet

BEST VALUE TABLET FOR TAKING NOTES

Screen 11 in. 2K OLED

11 in. 2K OLED Max resolution 2000×1200

2000×1200 Refresh rate 60Hz

60Hz Dimensions 10.2 x 6.4 x 0.295 inches

10.2 x 6.4 x 0.295 inches Operating system Android 11

Android 11 CPU MediaTek Helio G90T Tab Octa-Core processor

MediaTek Helio G90T Tab Octa-Core processor GPU ‎ Mali-G76 MP4

Mali-G76 MP4 Memory 4GB RAM (also available in 6GB)

4GB RAM (also available in 6GB) Storage 64GB or 128GB; microSD card slot expandable up to 256GB

64GB or 128GB; microSD card slot expandable up to 256GB Cameras 13MP auto-focus rear / 8MP fixed-focus front

13MP auto-focus rear / 8MP fixed-focus front Security Face ID

Face ID Battery life Up to 15 hours

Up to 15 hours Port USB-C, 4-point Pogo pin

USB-C, 4-point Pogo pin Wi-Fi 5G

5G Weight from 1.1 pounds

MORE BUYING OPTIONS (from $250): Lenovo | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

If you’re looking for a multi-tasking tablet built for note-taking, gaming and video streaming and that won’t break your budget, Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus tablet is the way to go. Compatible with the Precision Pen 2, this family-friendly tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 2K OLED screen, so it delivers seamless graphics on a vibrant 400-nit display. Speaking of portable entertainment, the Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speakers round out your on-the-go experience.

The device comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office apps, and you can connect Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2 ($70, sold separately) and wireless keyboard ($90, sold separately) for easy note-taking in class or at the office. The stylus has 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt detection — so artists and note-takers alike can get an accurate writing or drawing experience — and the P11 Pro comes with Bamboo Paper and Squid illustration apps. Whether you’re a college student or an executive, you can easily jot your thoughts on OneNote, write papers on Word and organize your files, among other productivity tasks.

7. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet

BEST BUDGET WINDOWS TABLET FOR TAKING NOTES

Screen 10.5 inches

10.5 inches Max resolution 1920×1280

1920×1280 Refresh rate 60Hz

60Hz Dimensions 7.9 x 10.8 x 1.9 inches

7.9 x 10.8 x 1.9 inches Operating system Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home CPU 1.1 GHz Pentium

1.1 GHz Pentium GPU ‎Intel UHD Graphics 615

‎Intel UHD Graphics 615 Memory 4GB or 8GB

4GB or 8GB Storage 64GB or 128GB, plus microSD card slot

64GB or 128GB, plus microSD card slot Cameras 8MP rear / 5MP front

8MP rear / 5MP front Security Face ID

Face ID Battery life Up to 11 hours

Up to 11 hours Port USB-C

USB-C Wi-Fi 5G

5G Weight 1.2 pounds

MORE BUYING OPTIONS (from $375): Microsoft | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Windows users will have no problem adapting to Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 (from $400), which is now equipped with Bluetooth and a brighter screen. Just like its predecessor, it’s compatible with the brand’s Surface Pen (on sale for $76, sold separately) that writes as smoothly as a regular writing tool on paper and includes a natural-feeling “eraser,” which is why it’s a favorite among digital artists . Clocking in at just 1.2 pounds, the Surface Go 3 isn’t going to replace your desktop computer or laptop — but it’s one of the best note-taking tablets for anyone seeking a lightweight device that can also handle lighter tasks such as answering emails, streaming videos and browsing the internet.

As far as writing things down, the tablet is equipped with the latest version of Microsoft’s OneNote app , which lets you create and edit Word documents, convert your handwriting to text, search notes and more. With the Surface Pen, you can also take notes on web pages using Microsoft Edge and even write reminders to yourself directly into Cortana.

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Tablet

BEST FAMILY-FRIENDLY TABLET FOR TAKING NOTES

Screen 10.4-in. LCD

10.4-in. LCD Max resolution 2000×1200

2000×1200 Refresh rate 60Hz

60Hz Dimensions 9.63 x 6.07 x 0.28 inches

9.63 x 6.07 x 0.28 inches Operating system Android

Android CPU Exynos 9611 Octa Core

Exynos 9611 Octa Core Memory 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Storage 64GB or 128GB; microSD card slot expandable up to 1TB

64GB or 128GB; microSD card slot expandable up to 1TB Cameras 8MP rear / 5MP front

8MP rear / 5MP front Security Face ID

Face ID Battery life Up to 13 hours

Up to 13 hours Port USB-C

USB-C Wi-Fi 5G

5G Weight 1.02 pounds

AMAZON DEALS: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 64GB for $275 or 128GB for $358

MORE BUYING OPTIONS (from $299): Samsung | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

Released in May, the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ($350 and up) is one of the best lightweight tablets for users who want productivity, entertainment and minimalism in one device. We like that the tablet includes the S Pen, so you don’t need to buy a separate accessory for note-taking. Perfect for schoolwork, the device’s Samsung Notes app lets you take notes effortlessly as well as organize your writing, convert it to text, rearrange pages and more.

This is also one of the best tablets for younger students, as the unit also comes with Kids Mode, which lets parents set usage limits and control access to certain content and apps. For entertainment, the crystal-clear TFT LCD display and dual Dolby Atmos surround-sound speakers offer a vibrant and engaging viewing experience (the 3.5mm headphone jack lets you plug in, too), and you can also use the unit as a hotspot or share content to other devices.

When charging, the tablet screen displays your calendar, the weather or your music, so you can stay productive even when the unit is docked.

9. 2021 Apple iPad Mini

MOST PORTABLE NOTE-TAKING TABLET

Screen 8.3 in. Liquid Retina

8.3 in. Liquid Retina Max resolution 2266×1488

2266×1488 Refresh rate 60Hz

60Hz Dimensions 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches

7.7 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches Operating system iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 CPU & GPU A15 Bionic Chip, 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics, 16-core Neural engine

A15 Bionic Chip, 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics, 16-core Neural engine Memory 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Storage 64GB or 256GB

64GB or 256GB Cameras 12MP wide rear / 10MP ultra-wide front with Center Stage

12MP wide rear / 10MP ultra-wide front with Center Stage Security Touch ID

Touch ID Battery life Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Port 1 USB-C

1 USB-C Wi-Fi 5G, Wi-Fi 6

5G, Wi-Fi 6 Weight 0.65 pounds

AMAZON DEAL: 2021 Apple iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and 64GB, $460 (reg. $499)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS (from $400, reg. $499 and up): Apple | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

Compatible with the second-gen Apple Pencil , the latest 2021 iPad Mini has a Liquid Retina screen size of 8.3 inches and weighs under one pound, making it one of the best travel-friendly note-taking tablets that’s also powerful enough to edit and watch content, play games and snap photos. The 500 nits of brightness and IPS LED display delivers vibrant images and video, and the TrueTone adaptive display that adjusts to your environment’s lighting. The combination of the A15 Bionic chip and battery life lets you play or work for up to 10 hours.

Rounding out the sixth-gen iPad Mini’s features are 12MP front and back camera and 4K video recording. Eco-minded users will like that the tablet is made of 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure, rare earth elements in the speaker and magnets and tin in the main logic board.

10. Amazon Fire HD 10 Pro Tablet

MOST AFFORDABLE KEYBOARD-ONLY TABLET

Screen size 10.1-in. LCD

10.1-in. LCD Max resolution 1920×1200

1920×1200 Refresh rate 60Hz

60Hz Dimensions 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches

7.7 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches Operating system Fire OS

Fire OS CPU Octa-Core 2.0 GHz

Octa-Core 2.0 GHz GPU Mediatek MT8183 Helio P60T

Mediatek MT8183 Helio P60T Memory 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Storage 32 GB or 64GB; microSD card slot expandable up to 1TB

32 GB or 64GB; microSD card slot expandable up to 1TB Cameras 5MP rear / 2MP front

5MP rear / 2MP front Security Passcode

Passcode Battery life Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Port 1 USB-C

1 USB-C Wi-Fi 5G, 6

5G, 6 Weight 1.03 pounds

If you’re fully immersed in Amazon’s Alexa-powered world and you prefer to take notes with a keyboard only, then the e-comm giant’s 11th gen Fire HD 10 Plus tablet (available with or without lock screen ads, and in a Microsoft 365 productivity bundle ) is worth considering. At $180 and up, the price is hard to beat — but one downside is that Amazon doesn’t make an accompanying stylus for its Fire tablets. Some of the thicker silicone-tipped third-party styluses (we like this Heyday one ) work fine for doodling, but we’ve noticed that the screen can’t really pick up some of the finer-tip pens such as the Apple Pencil or Samsung’s S Pen.

However, the Fire HD 10 Plus connects seamlessly with most Bluetooth keyboards, and we found it easy to type and attach photos to note pages in Microsoft OneNote. (Dropbox and Microsoft Office are also available in the Amazon app store.) If you plan on using this for watching movies and taking video calls, you’ll appreciate the value in this 10.1-inch tablet, which has a 1080p full HD display that’s 10 percent brighter than the previous model. The split screen feature lets you view compatible apps (such as Facebook Messenger and Prime Video) for multi-tasking.

We like the wireless charging feature and the option to pop in a microSD card and expand storage up to 1TB. And of course, Alexa is at the ready for you to add items to your Amazon shopping cart, turn on smart lights and set reminders, among many other voice commands.

11. ReMarkable 2 Tablet

BEST E-PAPER TABLET FOR TAKING NOTES

Screen 10.3-in. monochrome

10.3-in. monochrome Max resolution 1872×1404

1872×1404 Operating system Codex

Codex CPU 1.2 GHz dual core ARM

1.2 GHz dual core ARM Memory 1GB SDRAM

1GB SDRAM Storage 8GB

8GB Cameras None

None Security Passcode

Passcode Battery life Up to two weeks

Up to two weeks Port USB-C

USB-C Wi-Fi 5G

5G Weight 0.88 pounds

Prefer the feel of paper but want the perks of technology without the digital distractions? Named Time ‘s Best Invention of 2020, the ReMarkable 2 (from $299) features a monochrome digital display that lets you turn your handwritten notes into searchable text, organize your notes across devices, review documents and write directly onto PDFs. And that’s it. No distracting bells and whistles, such as social media notifications or email chimes.

At just .2 inches thick, the e-paper device is the thinnest tablet out there, and the 8 GB internal storage can accommodate about 100,000 pages. The device also works on 5G, and you can sync files between ReMarkable’s apps for Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows 7 and newer.

This story was originally published Aug. 3, 2021, and has been updated with additional products and pricing.