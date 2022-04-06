ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic: Franz Wagner limited to just 7 minutes after ankle injury

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
AP Photo/John Raoux

Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner on Tuesday was limited to just seven minutes of action in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering sprained right ankle, the team announced.

Wagner previously suffered a sprained left ankle on Friday in a loss to the Toronto Raptors just 20 seconds into the contest. He did not play on Sunday in a loss to the New York Knicks but was cleared to return on Tuesday versus the Cavaliers.

The eighth pick logged just six minutes and 48 seconds before he came up limping after a defensive possession. He left the game and was eventually ruled out of returning for the second time in a week. Wagner recorded two points and two assists before leaving.

Wagner will be evaluated on Wednesday, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.

Wagner was just one of six players in the NBA to appear in every game and one of three to start in each contest prior to sitting on Sunday. With just two games remaining on the schedule, his status to close out the season is in question.

He is averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field in 79 games. He leads the rookie class in total scoring, field goals and games played while he has scored the most points in a game this season (38) by a first-year player.

The Magic play next on Thursday on the road versus the Charlotte Hornets.

FOX Sports

Embiid leads Philadelphia against Toronto after 45-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (49-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (46-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Toronto Raptors after Joel Embiid scored 45 points in the 76ers' 131-122 victory against the Indiana Pacers. The Raptors have gone 29-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (ankle) starting Tuesday night for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Bane missed Friday night's contest due to an ankle injury. However, he entered the new week without any designation. And with Dillon Brooks sidelined Tuesday night, Bane will simply slide right into the vacated spot in the starting five.
NBA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 40-point game

Boston Celtics (49-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls' 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls are 29-21 in conference games. Chicago is...
BOSTON, MA
