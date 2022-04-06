ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington makes NBA draft announcement

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington on Wednesday told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that he will hire an agent and enter the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his collegiate eligibility.

Washington, who was voted to the All-SEC second team, averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31 games. He led the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.43) and broke John Wall’s single-game record with 17 assists on Jan. 8.

The 6-foot-3 standout is projected to be a first-round pick this year after emerging as a strong guard who can play on or off the ball. He established himself as a strong three-level scorer and has great court vision with the ball in his hands.

Washington will have the opportunity to improve his draft stock in private workouts with teams. He also figures to be a strong candidate to earn an invitation to compete in the combine next month and could eventually work his way up draft boards.

The 2022 NBA draft will take place on June 23.

