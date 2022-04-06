Lindsey Duncan takes Paradise Valley CFO job

The Town of Paradise Valley’s new chief financial officer is Lindsey Duncan.

Duncan joins the town following former CFO Douglas Allen taking a job in Yuma.

Duncan brings more than 18 years of experience in public finance and local government, according to town officials.

For the past three years, she served as finance director for the city of Avondale and most recently as deputy city manager. Previously, she held a variety of positions at the city of Surprise including budget manager, assistant finance director and finance director.

Her focus is on guiding management and the Town Council in informed decision-making for a sustainable future, officials say.

Duncan holds an executive master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Arizona State University.

She enjoys mentoring and coaching students, hoping to inspire the next generation of public finance professionals.