ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

Lindsey Duncan takes Paradise Valley CFO job

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M235C_0f1QGhsL00

The Town of Paradise Valley’s new chief financial officer is Lindsey Duncan.

Duncan joins the town following former CFO Douglas Allen taking a job in Yuma.

Duncan brings more than 18 years of experience in public finance and local government, according to town officials.

For the past three years, she served as finance director for the city of Avondale and most recently as deputy city manager. Previously, she held a variety of positions at the city of Surprise including budget manager, assistant finance director and finance director.

Her focus is on guiding management and the Town Council in informed decision-making for a sustainable future, officials say.

Duncan holds an executive master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Arizona State University.

She enjoys mentoring and coaching students, hoping to inspire the next generation of public finance professionals.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Government
Surprise, AZ
Government
Yuma, AZ
Government
Paradise Valley, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Council#Arizona State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
247
Followers
561
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy