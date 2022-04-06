ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Six Things to Know If You Crack Your Tooth - American Association of Endodontists

By Cincy Lifestyle Staff
WCPO
 1 day ago

When it comes to our health, it's important to seek out the right...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

If your dog develops lumps or bumps, here's are some things you should know

As pets age, owners may start to notice lumps, bumps or skin growths. Some are visible, but some can be under the skin. While new growths might be easy to see on a short-haired breed, they may not be as easy to identify on long-haired ones. I’ve had instances where my groomer was actually the one who noticed a new bump on one of my Shih Tzus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Association#Tooth#Mouths
verywellhealth.com

Antibiotics for Tooth Infection: What You Should Know

A tooth infection is a pocket of pus (abscess) caused by the proliferation of bacteria. Usually, an abscess appears in the pulp—the soft, living tissue inside a tooth. A periapical abscess develops from an infection in the pulp that forms an abscess at the root of a tooth, while a periodontal abscess develops between the tooth and the surrounding gum tissue.
HEALTH
KSAT 12

Living with a mental illness as a working professional

SAN ANTONIO – Find more tips and news coverage on our Mental Wellness page. Are you familiar with this scenario? You’ve been lying in bed all night tossing and turning, dealing with intrusive thoughts, and spinning scenarios in your head that probably won’t come to fruition. Then, just as you finally get a moment of respite, your alarm goes off. It’s time to go to work, but you have this overwhelming sense that you should just stay in bed and ignore the day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WCPO

Is bottled water really that much different than tap water?

It’s a simple product — probably an afterthought in the fridge at the convenience store, in your fridge at home, or stockpiled in your trunk in case you get stuck on the side of the road. But where did it come from? How did that water get from...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Therapist and mom helps struggling parents by explaining care tasks are ‘morally neutral'

Parents can sometimes struggle with the responsibility of keeping little people that depend on them alive, healthy and respectful, while also trying to maintain some semblance of a life outside of their kids. Keeping a house running, the lights on and maintaining relationships can result in balls being dropped due to sheer overwhelm. Care tasks like laundry, sweeping, mopping and even showering can end up getting sidelined. Care tasks are simply things that mean caring for one’s self or one’s space, otherwise known as cleaning or activities of daily living. The goal, no matter what you call it, is taking care of yourself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Expert Tips to Better Co-Parent, Even When You're In a Two-Parent Household

Co-parenting can be difficult, especially if your relationship with your ex is rocky. Tips from parenting experts—and moms and dads who've been there and survived—can help make the experience a little easier. But parents who are no longer romantically involved aren't the only ones who can benefit from co-parenting tips and techniques. It turns out that the basics of good co-parenting are pretty good goals, whatever shape your family takes. Applying them in a two-parent household is also a good idea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical debt disproportionately affects Black Americans: 4 things to know

Race plays a major role in who is burdened with medical debt, with 27.9 percent of Black households carrying medical debt compared to 17.2 percent of white non-Hispanic households, a March National Consumer Law Center report found. "In recognition of the explicit role racism plays in medical debt and health...
HEALTH SERVICES
WCPO

Surprising Connection Between Oral Health and Covid-19

While many people are likely aware of the most common risk factors associated with complications from COVID-19, including diabetes or high blood pressure, a surprising connection has emerged with dental health. To help all of us brush up on our oral health routines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future, I’m joined today by Dr. Leonard Weiss, chief dental officer for UnitedHealthcare.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy