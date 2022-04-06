ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Climb Wyoming offering free CNA training with an info session scheduled for next week

By Briar Napier
capcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — An in-state nonprofit is hosting an info session for single mothers in Cheyenne in regards to a free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program...

capcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
Laramie County, WY
Society
City
Laramie, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Offensive Wyoming Town Names

We should change the name of Devil's Tower, we are told. Because it offends the people who's ancestors where here before our ancestors were here. But what about the people who were here before them? Were they offended by the name that the new "natives" named it?. Native tribes fought...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cna#Certified Nursing#Climbready Org
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City prison escapee caught in Wyoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate who was placed on escape status last month is in custody, state officials said in a news release. Inmate Christopher Burns was apprehended in Douglas, Wyoming, on April 5. Burns left his community service job site in Rapid City without...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KIMT

Free construction training offered in Rochester for women and minorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Women, minorities, and disadvantaged individuals will be able to get free training on highway and heavy construction thanks to a new four-week program in Rochester. The training is made possible by an award from Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and is supported by the City of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KSEN AM 1150

PATHOGENIC Flu Hits Montana!

The Montana Department of Livestock reported yesterday (Friday) the confirmation of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2 Montana flocks. Our assistant state veterinarian, Dr. Tahnee Symanski, will be on duty, & report to the Glacier County Extension office in Cut Bank, this Wednesday afternoon at 1, to speak with commercial producers. Don't worry about a thing...the "Top Doc" will meet with the backyard poultry producers at 2. Montana's now the 25th state to report active cases of the avian influenza this year!
CUT BANK, MT
NebraskaTV

Next class of therapy dogs will graduate from 6 week training

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some four-legged friends are in training to become therapy dogs. Central Community College in Grand Island puts on a dog training class at Parks Veterinary every Tuesday night for dog owners. The goal of this class is to help owners work as a team with...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy