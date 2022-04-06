ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What Happens to Black Kids When Record Numbers of Teachers Quit?

By Maya Pottiger
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago

Between January and November of 2020, more than 800,000 people working in state and local education resigned — and both Black students and teachers are feeling the effects.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives, but there’s one that has taken an incredibly dramatic hit: schooling.

First, there was the shift to virtual learning, which had its own ups and downs. Then came the debates over how soon students should return to in-person learning, which was followed by masking and vaccination arguments.

So it’s no wonder that teachers are taking part in the “Great Resignation” and leaving the profession at record rates. Between January and November of 2020, more than 800,000 people working in state and local education quit, along with 550,000 working in the private sector. Plus, a 2021 survey by the RAND Corporation found that one in four teachers said they were likely to leave their jobs by the end of the school year, which was up from one in six prior to the pandemic, with Black teachers “particularly likely” planning to leave.

“It’s very hard for schools and school districts and educators to know what has been the best decision around moving forward in the COVID context,” says Dr. Camika Royal, an associate professor of Urban Education at Loyola University of Maryland. “People have been leaving because it becomes either the job or my health, or the job or my life. People are making the decisions that prioritize their health and their lives.”

Teach For America and Other Teacher Prep Programs Are Seeing a Lack of Interest

It’s not just current teachers who want to leave the profession. Overall, people are less interested in joining the field.

“Now there are many schools, particularly in low-income areas, that are experiencing a severe shortage of teachers and having trouble recruiting substitute teachers, as well,” says Dr. Pedro Noguera, dean of the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education. “At the same time, enrollment is down in many of these districts. So that offsets the shortage of teachers to some degree.”

Teach For America, a nonprofit that places mostly recent college graduates in under-resourced schools around the country, is reporting its smallest incoming class in 15 years. The incoming class for the 2022-2023 school year dropped below 2,000.

In a statement to Word In Black, Teach For America wrote that 48% of its teachers “identify as Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color (BIPOC), with 19% self-identifying as Black.”

The organization noted that, because research shows Black students thrive with Black teachers, it works “to not only attract Black educators to the teaching profession, but also to ensure that they have the support and professional development needed to sustain and advance their careers and inspire the next generation of Black youth.”

Though the trend is showing up so dramatically in TFA, the problem isn’t limited to the organization. Around the country, enrollment in teacher prep programs has been declining since before the pandemic, and the number of people enrolling as education majors is decreasing too.

College is usually the time and place where people figure out what they want to do with their lives. But, Royal says, the pandemic has turned that on its head, especially since schools have been at the forefront of many pandemic discussions.

When it comes to the public education system, “young people have been basically asking themselves, ‘Do I really want to be a part of that?’” Royal says.

Both Black Students and Teachers Feel the Effects

Unfortunately, teacher shortages are most common in schools that serve Black students, Noguera says. And, seeing as they’re already a vulnerable population nationwide, Black students are in a very difficult position, Royal says.

There are a lot of stressors on teachers and students in under-resourced schools: poorer ventilation; community and COVID-related stress; COVID-related grief; and income loss in families.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
TheAtlantaVoice

Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony

After being able to only do a virtual white coat ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 students were excited to have an in-person ceremony this year held on February 26 at the Tuskegee University Chapel. Pride and excitement marked the transition of this year’s veterinary medicine students to the clinical phase of […] The post Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COLLEGES
92.7 WOBM

What Ever Happened To Letting Kids Be Kids?

For many years I have written and spoken about a trend that has had a detrimental impact on high school athletics and athletes and that is the need to specialize in one sport and basically play it 12 months a year. In truth many boys and girls chose that path even before they enter high school.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Kids#College#School Of Education#Racism#The Rand Corporation#Covid#Urban Education
WebMD

What to Expect When Your Kid Becomes a Tween

As your child reaches the 8- to 12-year-old age range, you may begin to notice subtle and obvious signs that they’re no longer a youngster but not quite a teen. Welcome to the “tween” years!. This in-between stage of development is a time of change. Your kid...
KIDS
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia House passes bill that changes way books get banned in schools

Senate Bill 226, known as the “library censorship bill”, passed in the House by a 97-61 margin Friday afternoon. The bill would pave the way for the state to ban certain books from Georgia’s public schools if certain boards deem these books as inappropriate.  These books are largely authored by people of color and addresses […] The post Georgia House passes bill that changes way books get banned in schools appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WKBW-TV

What happens when children with disabilities 'age out?'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Maggie Buckley is terrified for her daughter Carly. "I'm absolutely scared for her future," said Buckley. Maggie's daughter is a 39-year-old woman with Down syndrome. She struggles with communication, and isn't able to take care of herself independently. For the majority of her life, Carly...
BUFFALO, NY
Erie Times News

It is time to fight for the hearts and souls of our Erie kids

When I think back to the chaotic and intense period in 2016-17 when the Erie School District was fightingfor an increase in our state education funding, I’m reminded of the opening line from Charles Dickens’ "A Tale ofTwo Cities:" "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, ... .” Certainly, those were dark andtumultuous days when the realities of the district’s budget woes were finally coming to light, and theadministration was facing...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
TheAtlantaVoice

Protecting Our Mothers: Why Black Maternal Mortality is on the Rise

According to a Center for Disease Control (CDC) report, the number of women who died during pregnancy or shortly after birth significantly increased during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. The report is based on data from the National Vital Statistics System. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines a maternal death as “the death […] The post Protecting Our Mothers: Why Black Maternal Mortality is on the Rise appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX59

Indy public schools hold first ever high school fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis schools hosted it’s first ever high school fair Saturday on the city’s northwest side. The event brought different schools and community organizations together to allow families to come and see which one may be the best fit for their students. Around 200 people went to the event to talk to 17 representatives […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy