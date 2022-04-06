ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The OnePlus Nord N20 confirmed to receive a major display upgrade

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OnePlus Nord N20 will have a Full HD AMOLED display, the company confirmed. It will also support SuperVooc fast charging and use an in-display fingerprint sensor. Previous rumors suggest it will use the Snapdragon 695 and rear triple-camera module with 48MP primary sensor. OnePlus has affirmed to PC...

www.androidcentral.com

Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, price, features, and news

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy S23 series - likely named S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23 - is expected to be the next set of 2023 flagship phone models from Samsung and it will be coming with a new design, if recent news are any indication, apart from all the expected processor and camera upgrades from the Galaxy S22 line's hardware that we round up below.
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
TechSpot

Samsung to unveil its new A-Series phones this Thursday

What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
Android Police

The OnePlus Nord 2T might bring back the iconic sandstone look

Back before OnePlus branched out into premium flagships, mid-range phones, and all that, the company had a reputation for making one or two "flagship killers" a year. The original OnePlus One had an iconic sandstone-feeling back that became so recognizable, the company kept it around in the form of cases even after the OnePlus 3 switched to a metal back, and the OnePlus 6 started doing glass. If you've missed that classic feeling on the back of your phone, and you don't like using a case, we've got some good news — the upcoming Nord 2T might just mark the return of sandstone.
Android Central

How to program an app to display in full screen?

Before Android 11, I've adjusted my app to fullscreen easily. My old phone had the camera hole and base buttons outside the screen area, my new phone has a camera hole and the base buttons inside a screen. With few settings, my app was fullscreen in the old phone. In...
ZDNet

Galaxy Tab S8 review: Samsung's new tablet exceeds expectations

After Samsung announced its lineup of three new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models, I hoped that Samsung PR would reach out to offer the high-end Tab S8 Ultra for testing. But the company instead offered the Tab S8 and I figured it was better than not being able to test out any model. After three weeks of use, the Tab S8 may be one of the best tablets for the way I work and play.
Android Central

Why do my Google assistant commands issued by pressing my headset's assistant button go to my TV?

If I press the Google Assistant button on my Bluetooth headset (Philips PN505), the spoken command is sent to my Sony Bravia television, not my Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. For example, I press the headset button and say "Photos", my pictures appear on the television. I can't issue any commands to my tablet. For example, if I press the assistant headset button and say "check the weather", I get no response (My TV doesn't recognize that one). If I say "Play music", my TV plays the music. I can cast to the TV. I've added/removed assistant, removed the television (then I get absolutely no response). Tried all the settings. Unpaired/paried my headset, restarted my tablet and read lot's of troubleshooting posts. I don't see any similar posts and not of the settings have helped. I have a Galaxy Note 10 phone that the bluetooth headset assistant button works fine with (same headset). The issue is only with my tablet. It is a new headset and it worked fine at first, the I did something like saying "play youtube". I was surprised that it played on my TV. Now it is stuck on the TV.
Phone Arena

The 'detailed' OnePlus Nord 3 5G specs are (probably) here

OnePlus doesn't really seem like a serious global challenger for Apple and Samsung in the high-end smartphone market segment anymore, but when it comes to inexpensive mid-rangers, the "never-settling" brand has never looked quite as competitive as it does right now. That's primarily thanks to the Nord family, which was...
Android Central

Waiting for connection in Messages

Have you checked to see if your messaging app is being put to sleep or deep sleep by the OS? Settings>Battery and device care>Battery>Background usage limits>Sleeping apps / Deep sleeping apps If you find your app here remove it and see if your issue improves. Are you using a data...
laptopmag.com

OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event confirmed: How and when to watch

This morning OnePlus announced the global launch for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is happening on March 31. The new flagship from OnePlus should be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and feature the next generation of Hasselblad mobile cameras. Our intrepid team has been keeping tabs...
