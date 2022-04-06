For the first time, researchers find microplastics deep in the lungs of living people

Originally Posted On: https://oasisadaptogens.com/blogs/news/functional-mushrooms-powerful-earth-medicine. As we find ourselves in the midst of a psychedelic boom, it seems as if mushrooms and their many benefits have been rising to the forefront of our world. Every day more people are experiencing the profound effects incorporating mushrooms into their lives can create, and with that, the popularity of natural medicine is rising. Despite all of this, psychedelic mushrooms are still illegal in most places and the experiences they provoke are definitely not for everyone. That’s why we here at Oasis Adaptogens have been working to formulate products that not only support the body, but our mind as well, using functional mushrooms and adaptogens.

HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO