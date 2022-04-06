ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

For the first time, researchers find microplastics deep in the lungs of living people

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers say they have found microplastics — tiny pieces of plastic debris that come as a result of the disposal of industrial waste — deep in the lungs of living humans for the first time. The research, done at Hull York Medical School in England and published...

kansaspublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Plastic particles found in the human bloodstream for the first time ever

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Plastic contamination is something many people fear will destroy the environment, but a new study warns that it’s also polluting our bodies as well. Researchers in the Netherlands have found plastic particles in the human bloodstream for the first time ever. Their results reveal that...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Waste coffee grounds could someday help detect brain waves

There's nothing like a steaming cup of joe to give your morning a quick boost. Now, there's yet another reason to love the beverage. Today, researchers report the first application of used coffee grounds as environmentally friendly electrode coatings for sensitive neurochemistry measurements. The material could eventually help scientists get a better handle on brain activity and detect minute levels of neurotransmitters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Waste Plastic#Plastics#Hull York Medical School
AOL Corp

Microplastics have been found in air, water, food and now ... human blood

Plastic – it's in your blood. And we know so because researchers have just found microscopic plastic particles flowing in our bloodstream for the first time. Previous research had found we inhale and ingest enough microscopic pieces of plastic to create a credit card each week. But until now, scientists didn't know whether those particles were entering the bloodstream.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Discover Blowflies Can Detect Chemical Weapons and Other Pollutants

IUPUI researchers discovered that blowflies may be utilized as chemical sensors, with a special focus on the monitoring of chemical warfare weapons. Although chemical weapons are prohibited by international agreements, they are nonetheless used on occasion to gravely harm people all over the world. Investigators may have found an odd...
SCIENCE
CNET

Researchers May Have Discovered Origin of Floating Microplastics in Arctic Ocean

The high levels of microplastics found throughout the Arctic Ocean appear to be coming from European rivers, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports. While previous research has confirmed concentrations of microplastic particles in the Arctic Ocean, their origins have been unclear. To track the aquatic...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Ancient sludge under permafrost indicates Earth’s future

Using lake sediment in the Tibetan Plateau, researchers show that permafrost at high elevations is more vulnerable than arctic permafrost under projected future climate conditions. From the ancient sludge of lakebeds in Asia’s Tibetan Plateau, scientists can decipher a vision of Earth’s future. That future, it turns out, will look...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Microplastics found in human blood for first time in ‘extremely concerning’ study

The world’s first study to look for the presence of plastics in human blood detected particles in 77 per cent of those tested, new research has found.PET plastic, most commonly used to produce drinks bottles, food packaging and clothes, was the most prevalent form of plastic in the human bloodstream.The authors said plastic particles can enter the body from the air as well as through food and drink.Dick Vethaak, professor of ecotoxicology and water quality and health at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, told The Independent the findings were “certainly alarming because it shows that people apparently ingest...
SCIENCE
KTEN.com

Functional Mushrooms: Powerful Earth Medicine

Originally Posted On: https://oasisadaptogens.com/blogs/news/functional-mushrooms-powerful-earth-medicine. As we find ourselves in the midst of a psychedelic boom, it seems as if mushrooms and their many benefits have been rising to the forefront of our world. Every day more people are experiencing the profound effects incorporating mushrooms into their lives can create, and with that, the popularity of natural medicine is rising. Despite all of this, psychedelic mushrooms are still illegal in most places and the experiences they provoke are definitely not for everyone. That’s why we here at Oasis Adaptogens have been working to formulate products that not only support the body, but our mind as well, using functional mushrooms and adaptogens.
HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Scientists found microplastic pollution in nearly 8 out of 10 people and particles can travel around the body and may lodge in organs, first study of its kind shows

Despite all the efforts from scientists, doctors and government officials in the last decades to lower the use of plastic in our everyday lives, we use so much plastic that we apparently reached a point of no return, or at least that’s what it looks like since the production and use of plastic is increasing every year.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy