Clemson slides significantly in ESPN's future offense power rankings

ESPN this week released its top 25 future offense power rankings for college football (subscription required), projecting the best 25 offenses in the nation over the next three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024).

ESPN evaluated the offenses based on current rosters and each team’s committed recruits, while coaching changes and transfers factored into the rankings as well.

Clemson slid significantly from its 2021 future offense ranking of No. 3 and checks in at No. 13 in ESPN’s future offense power rankings this year.

Here is some of what ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg wrote in his assessment of the Tigers and their future outlook on offense:

Clemson’s offense enters a pivotal season after taking a step back in 2021 and losing long-time playcaller Tony Elliott, who took the Virginia head-coaching job. New coordinator Brandon Streeter played quarterback at Clemson and coached the Tigers’ QBs throughout the program’s historic run since 2015, but the offense is undoubtedly in a transition period. The first step is figuring out the starting signal-caller, as D.J. Uiagalelei tries to keep his job from challenger Cade Klubnik, ESPN’s No. 2 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class. There’s more certainty at running back with sophomore Will Shipley and junior Kobe Pace, who combined for 1,379 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021. Both could solidify the backfield through the 2023 season, and bruising sophomore Phil Mafah adds depth. …

“New line coach Thomas Austin will try to upgrade a group that opposing coaches have long viewed as a weak spot. … Coach Dabo Swinney is pivoting from his longtime transfer portal stance, as the program seeks an experienced center. Clemson will look for more from a receiving corps returning senior Joseph Ngata, sophomore Beaux Collins and juniors Brannon Spector and E.J. Williams. The team also signed two top-100 receiver recruits in Adam Randall and Antonio Williams.

Two ACC teams are ahead of Clemson on the list in Miami (No. 7) and NC State (No. 12).

The top five in ESPN’s future offense power rankings are, in order from Nos. 1-5, Ohio State, Alabama, Southern Cal, Texas A&M and Georgia.

