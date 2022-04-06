ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Couple Admits To Stealing Over $500,000 From Casino

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZEbM_0f1QBA3700
Photo: Getty Images

A California couple pleaded guilty to a years-long gambling scheme that scammed a casino out of over half a million dollars. According to KRON , the husband-wife duo of Eric Nguyen and Khan "Tina" Tran conspired to cheat at baccarat while Tran worked as a dealer at the 580 Casino in Livermore.

According to the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta , Tran would peek at the upcoming sequence of cards right before she was rotated off the table. Then she would inform Nguyen so he could step in and place "significant wagers." KRON reports the thefts occurred between 2015 and 2017. The couple was arrested on May 6, 2020, in Texas.

“Breaking the law is never the right way to get ahead,” Attorney General Bonta stated in a news release. “We will not tolerate criminal activity in our state. Today’s announcement holds accountable Nguyen and Tran and sends a message that cheating in California will not lead to success.”

Nguyen and Tran pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and were sentenced to 240 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. Additionally, they were ordered to pay restitution of $507,600.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
State
Texas State
State
California State
Livermore, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Nguyen
Person
Rob Bonta
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 580 Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Miami Herald

50 tons of cheese, 5,000 gallons of mayo: Texas women sentenced in food stamp fraud

In a case involving nearly 50 tons of illegally obtained cheese and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise, two Texas women have been sentenced to prison. Authorities say Ana Rioja and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, both of Brownsville, partnered with their co-conspirators to exchange Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for food or cash at Border Meats, Rioja’s local market, for five years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Middle school principal dies by suicide on Southern California campus, officials say

A California middle school administrator fatally shot himself on campus Monday, authorities said, adding that no students witnessed his death. Police were called to Kraemer Middle School in Placentia in Southern California about 9 a.m. and discovered the man in the bathroom, with a firearm nearby, Placentia Police Capt. Brian Perry said. Officials think the incident happened before any students were on campus and before most staffers had arrived.
PLACENTIA, CA
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
2K+
Followers
808
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy