ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A Peek Inside Wilt Chamberlain's Stunning Former Bel-Air Home

By Ryan Hayward
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former home of Wilt Chamberlain is a massive home that is sure to be someone's dream. The pool is absolutely unique, as are many other...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis is an American actor, musician and producer, and one of the most popular action stars to grace the silver screen, has announced his retirement from acting. This bonafide movie star, best...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Hello Magazine

Inside Gayle King's jaw-dropping $7.1m Manhattan penthouse

Gayle King is the proud owner of some luxury New York real estate!. The CBS Mornings star lives in a sprawling penthouse in Midtown Manhattan which she picked up for a whopping $7.1million back in 2008 – so you can only imagine how much it's worth today. The 67-year-old's home boasts three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and covers a huge 2,530 square feet.
MANHATTAN, NY
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Plant#Nba#The New York Knicks#The Robb Report
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone star lists jaw-dropping Malibu mansion for $99.5m – see inside

Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek is swapping one beachside estate for another after listing her incredible Malibu mansion for a whopping $99.5million. The TV star – who played Victoria Jenkins in season one of the hit show – and her husband, retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss, are offloading their sprawling coastal home after purchasing a $45million abode in Hawaii.
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Former Family Home Is Up For Sale — See Inside the $57.5M Palisades Estate

Some of our favorite Hollywood homes are the ones with a celebrity pedigree because if these walls could talk, they would have some juicy stories. This $57.5 million Pacific Palisades estate spread out over three acres, three structures, and 16,000 square feet has a glamorous history. It’s currently owned by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who just put it on the market, but the former residents were none other than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. (And going further back in time, Hollywood legend Gregory Peck owned the property, too.)
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
E! News

Rihanna Showcases Playful Pink Maternity Look While Out in L.A.

Watch: Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event. The 34-year-old pregnant singer showcased yet another playful maternity style while out to dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a $2,290 spaghetti strap fuchsia mohair and recycled nylon Saint Laurent mini dress with a seafoam feather trim, paired with $606 mint green pointed The Attico pumps and a mint green, faux feather, pearl handle Dries Van Noten clutch, plus an emerald ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

As Bel-Air’s Carlton Receives Hate From Fans, The Series’ Co-Showrunner Is Sharing Thoughts On The Matter

Since making its in February, Bel-Air has been a topic of conversation for a variety of reasons, as critics have been mostly mixed on the modern "reimagining" of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. What's arguably been the biggest subject, though, is the dramatic transformation of Carlton Banks. After seeing his antics on the reboot, fans have been going in on the character, leading actor Olly Sholotan to respond to the online hate with an honest social media post. As the formerly-beloved dork continues to receive online hate, the series’ co-showrunner has shared his thoughts on the matter.
TV SERIES
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy