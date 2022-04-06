ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Couple Admits To Stealing Over $500,000 From Casino

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Photo: Getty Images

A California couple pleaded guilty to a years-long gambling scheme that scammed a casino out of over half a million dollars. According to KRON , the husband-wife duo of Eric Nguyen and Khan "Tina" Tran conspired to cheat at baccarat while Tran worked as a dealer at the 580 Casino in Livermore.

According to the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta , Tran would peek at the upcoming sequence of cards right before she was rotated off the table. Then she would inform Nguyen so he could step in and place "significant wagers." KRON reports the thefts occurred between 2015 and 2017. The couple was arrested on May 6, 2020, in Texas.

“Breaking the law is never the right way to get ahead,” Attorney General Bonta stated in a news release. “We will not tolerate criminal activity in our state. Today’s announcement holds accountable Nguyen and Tran and sends a message that cheating in California will not lead to success.”

Nguyen and Tran pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and were sentenced to 240 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. Additionally, they were ordered to pay restitution of $507,600.

