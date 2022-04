When Anthony and Marlie Love moved to Seattle from the St. Louis area in 2019, they were eager to explore the region. “We were kind of like, where will we feel the most comfortable, where it won’t be racist?” Marlie said. “Can I say that? I don’t know. Since coming from the Midwest that was sometimes an issue. But we still wanted to explore so we said, ‘Why don’t we just create a resource for people that are thinking like us, transients that really aren’t sure where to go?’ It keeps us accountable to go out and explore the area as well.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 25 DAYS AGO