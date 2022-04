BEATRICE – An area of Beatrice has been added to regions declared blighted and substandard, paving the way for the use of tax increment financing for redevelopment. The company that own’s Russ’s Market along East Court Street paid for a study that ultimately indicated that the area between Court and Ella, from 13th to Hayes Street qualified as blighted under state law. Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says with the addition, the city remains under the limit for total amount of area that can be declared blighted...just under 35%.

