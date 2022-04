DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito has proposed a $277.5 million budget that would give the city its first tax rate increase in five years. Under the plan, the general mill rate would increase by 2.25 percent, while sewer and water rates would increase by 2.75 percent. The typical homeowner would see a quarterly real estate tax bill that is about $40 higher, according to a budget document presented to the City Council on Tuesday.

DANBURY, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO